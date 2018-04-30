Crash briefly closes Talbot St. E at Victoria St.

Motorists had to find an alternate route around a section of Talbot Street East at Victoria Street in Aylmer on Sunday morning, April 29 when a three vehicle crash occurred. This photo of North Side Towing employee Gregg MacKenzie preparing to remove one of the vehicles from the scene was taken at about 10:45 a.m. that morning. Fire trucks blocked that section of Talbot Street East while the vehicles were taken away, Aylmer Police conducted their investigation and the street was cleaned up. More information on the crash can be read in the Wednesday, May 2 print edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Craig Bradford)