Aylmer Police Constable Darrin Lockwood, left, spoke to St. Thomas Police Const. Travis Sandham during a commercial motor vehicle inspection blitz on Progress Drive in Aylmer’s industrial area on Wednesday morning, April 11. The blitz continued until 2 p.m. that day. Const. Lockwood said the joint operation involved officers with both the Aylmer and St. Thomas police, the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Finance and Elgin St. Thomas Public Health. The inspections were focusing on road and public safety checking to see if vehicles like tractor trailers and dump trucks were mechanically sound and if the drivers had the proper documentation. The inspections also looked at environmental conditions of the vehicles, diesel misuse and if drivers were smoking in the commercial vehicles which are considered workplaces. (AE/Craig Bradford)