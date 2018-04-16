Recital marks 35th year of Tammy’s Dance Studio

Amy Huber, left, Emily Suffel, Hayley deBlieck and Rachel Shea, part of a teens 14-15 class, performed a lyrical dance to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” during a spring recital for Tammy’s Dance Studio of Aylmer at Immanuel Christian School, Saturday, April 14. This year is the 35th anniversary of the founding of the studio by Tammy Mitchell, and the recital featured her 122 most recent students. Four shows were held for the recital, April 7 and 14.