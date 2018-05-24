Complex hosts regional shuffleboard tourney

Judy Crane of Avon, right, took her turn pushing a puck down the mat during the Ontario Senior Games Association Oxford-Elgin District 31 shuffleboard tournament at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Thursday morning, May 24. Waiting to take his turn next to his partner was John Saxton of Port Burwell. The top two teams from the Oxford-Elgin competition move on to the provincial Ontario Senior Games competition that will be held in Mississauga from Aug. 10-12. (AE/Craig Bradford)