EESS teams in soccer finals

Both East Elgin Secondary School’s boys and girls teams will play in Thames Valley Southeast soccer finals at Athletic Park in St. Thomas Tuesday, May 29.

The girls will take on Parkside Collegiate Institute at 3 p.m. and the boys Glendale Secondary School of Tillsonburg at 3:15 p.m.

The girls defeated Central Elgin Collegiate Institute 1-0, in penalty kicks following double overtime, in a quarterfinal Tuesday, May 22, and Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute 3-0 in a semifinal Thursday, May 24 to earn the championship berth.

The boys, after earning a bye in the first round of playoffs, bested Ingersoll 3-1 in a semifinal Thursday, May 24 to advance.