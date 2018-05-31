Elgin OPP looking for man who “raised suspicion” at East Beach

The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man who has “raised suspicion” among beach-goers in Port Burwell.

Constable Adam Crewdso said the Elgin OPP are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact his detachment if they had any encounters with a man described as: white and in his late 40s or early 50s; medium length white/grey hair; wearing a red/black/white baseball cap, a blue T-shirt, dark blue shorts that stop above the knee and shoes with socks.

“Police believe other people at the main beach in Port Burwell may have observed this male starting on Monday, May 28,” Const. Crewdson said. “If this is the case, please contact the Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”