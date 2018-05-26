Enjoying a pony ride

Mom Joanna Saraiva of London made sure her children Everest, 18 months, and Alessandra, 3, stayed on the saddle during a pony ride they were enjoying at the Educational Animal Display and Pony Rides annual open house on Saturday morning, May 26. Located on Woolleyville Line off Springfield Road north of Summers Corners (east of Aylmer), the free open house at the exotic animal facility continued that day until 6 p.m. and resumed on Sunday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event included food and craft vendors, bouncy activities for children, live music and more. Donations were accepted. (AE/Craig Bradford)