Getting dodgy during Unplug and Play

Elise Noble, 9, prepares to throw a ball towards a member of the opposing team during a dodgeball session at Immanuel Christian School on Thursday evening, May 3, one of several events held during Unplug and Play week in Aylmer and East Elgin from Monday, April 30 to Monday, May 7. Participating sites throughout the week included Assumption Catholic Elementary School, McGregor Public School, Davenport PS, Cy’s Bowling Lanes and Lounge, East Elgin Secondary School and East Elgin Community Complex. The annual Unplug and Play initiative encourages youngsters and adults to turn off electronic devices in favour of more active forms of recreation. (AE/Craig Bradford)