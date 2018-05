Volunteer helpers Noah Ruffell, 8, left, and his brother Zach, 15, practised using a “cootie catcher” to answer a question during “Our Mindful Manners Night” at New Sarum Public School on Wednesday, May 9. Marcy Whitcroft, one of the organizers, said the open house for families was about “being present in the moment” rather than distracted, having a positive attitude and acknowledging emotions.