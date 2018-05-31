Truck fire by EESS quickly handled

An Aylmer volunteer firefighter made sure a small fire that started underneath a large delivery truck on Thursday morning, May 31 on South Street West between St. Andrew Street and Rutherford Avenue was totally extinguished by spraying more water underneath the body and on a tire. A large plume of smoke was seen in the area and a witness who lives nearby said he heard a loud bang before the fire started. An Aylmer Police officer diverted traffic away from the scene at the corner of St. Andrew Street and South Street which inadvertently caused a minor traffic jam in the area during the busy pre-school morning rush. (AE/Craig Bradford)