Dozens attend public meeting on temporary bridge

Sue Chase, left, Nathan Smale and Barb Teeple were among dozens of people who attended an open house held by Elgin County officials at East Elgin Community Complex’s Blue Line Room on Monday evening, June 11 to learn more about the temporary bridge project in Port Bruce. The Imperial Road bridge in Port Bruce collapsed into Catfish Creek on Feb. 23. The county has purchased a temporary bridge which is expected to be in place by mid-August this year with a permanent bridge in place hopefully by the end of 2019 at the latest. Ms. Chase lives in Port Bruce, Ms. Teeple has a summer residence there and Mr. Smale owns and operates Corner View Cafe, one of the lakeside village’s restaurants. “It’s taken way too long and too much taxpayer money,” Mr. Smale said about the temporary bridge project. (AE/Craig Bradford)