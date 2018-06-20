Meet the animals at Keep Kids Safe Day

Aylmer McGregor Public School pupils were introduced to some farm animals, and a bulldog, brought to their playground by Full Circle Ranch founder Morrigan Reilly-Ansons, middle (in the light blue jacket), for the annual Shirley Bechard Keep Kids Safe Day on Wednesday, June 20. Organized by the Elgin County Farm Safety Council, volunteers from local community organizations, including several Malahide volunteer firefighters and two Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police officers, informed the children about everyday hazards they should be aware of around their home, farm and community. Keep Kids Safe Day is held at a different Aylmer or Malahide area school each year. Full Circle Ranch, located near Mapleton, offers a number of equine therapy services. (AE/Craig Bradford)