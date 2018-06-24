OPP looking for man last seen in Aylmer

Officers with the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police are currently trying to find a man who was reported missing as of Sunday, June 24, 2018 at about noon.

Constable Adam Crewdson said police are “actively searching” for a man, last seen in Aylmer, who is in his early 20s described as white, having a full beard, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Const. Crewdson asked anyone who sees this man to contact the Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

No further information was available.