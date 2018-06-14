Storm destroys barns north of Aylmer

A storm with torrential rain and high winds destroyed a large barn on the east side of Hacienda Road just north of Glencolin Line on Wednesday afternoon, June 13. The storm swept through the Aylmer area shortly after 3:30 p.m. that day and lasted less than 10 minutes. Despite the storm’s short duration, at least two other barns in the same general area northeast of Aylmer were blown down and one house in town on South Street East was damaged when a tree fell onto its chimney and roof. Other trees across the area were also damaged due to the storm’s high winds. Environment Canada sent a team to the Aylmer area to investigate the damage caused by the storm. “The team ‘thinks’ it was tornadic but it is not a final decision,” Warning Preparedness Meterorologist Peter Kimbell said on the afternoon of Thursday, June 14. “They need to investigate other locations first.” For more on the storm and the damage it caused, read the full story in the Wednesday, June 20 print edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Craig Bradford)