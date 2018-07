Imriel Bentley, 2 (and a half), and his parents of Brampton were visiting his Omi (grandma) in Port Burwell on Sunday morning just in time to watch a parade that kicked off Canada Day festivities in the lakeside village on Sunday morning, July 1. Hundreds of people braved the heat and humidity to enjoy the Port Burwell Canada Day celebration which included free cupcakes and hotdogs. (AE/Craig Bradford)