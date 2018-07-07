Fishing was fine at Lake Whittaker

Lori Satchell of St. Thomas, but originally of Aylmer, was among a group of 10 people, two adults and eight children, enjoying the excellent weather and fishing conditions at Lake Whittaker Conservation Area northeast of Lyons on Saturday morning, July 7 during the 30th annual Tall Tales Fishing Derby. The event was one of a series of Kids, Cops and Canadian Tire Fishing Days held during the week as part of a Canada-wide celebration, National Fishing Week, June 30-July 8. Ontario Family Fishing Week was held during the same time and during that week, Canadian residents could enjoy the fun of fishing in the province without having to pay for a licence. (AE/Craig Bradford)