The throw to first

Second baseman Simon Neusteter of the Aylmer HWC Rookie Select Pirates baseball team threw the ball to first base for an out during a home game versus the Tillsonburg Otters at the Steen Park diamond on Wednesday evening, July 11. Aylmer lost 24-21 although Pirates coach Bill Sleegers said his team would have come back to tie or win but the game was ended early due to the time limit rule. Aylmer next hosts the Ingersoll Ironbirds 1 squad on Wednesday, July 18, first pitch at 6 p.m. at Steen Park. (AE/Craig Bradford)