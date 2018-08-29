Man pinned in tractor rollover

A man was taken to hospital after the tractor he was driving rolled over and pinned him southwest of Aylmer on Tuesday evening, Aug. 28.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police officers with assistance from the Aylmer Police responded to the tractor rollover on Rogers Road south of Conservation Line that evening at 7:40 p.m.

Malahide volunteer firefightesr along with St. Thomas Elgin paramedics attended the scene.

Elgin OPP Constable Adam Crewdson said the lone male driver was pinned down by the tractor.

He said Malahide firefighters and paramedics worked to safely remove the man from under the tractor.

“At this time the male has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the roadway remains closed to facilitate a further investigation,” Const. Crewdson stated in a media release issued about two hours after the incident.

The roads in the area were re-opened to traffic later that evening.

“Charges are pending the completion of the investigation,” Const. Crewdson said.