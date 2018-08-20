Temporary bridge open in Port Bruce

The temporary panel bridge connecting the north and south sides of the lakeside village of Port Bruce opened to traffic at about 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20. In this photo taken at about 11:45 a.m. that day, a car is seen completing a north-south crossing of the bridge that spans Catfish Creek from Bank Street on the north side to Dexter Line on the south side. (AE/Craig Bradford)