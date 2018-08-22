Two five-storey condos replace one nine-storey in Prespa proposal for Port Stanley

Some residents were crying foul after Prespa Construction announced at an Ontario Municipal Board “pre-hearing” on Wednesday, Aug. 22, it planned to ask the OMB to allow it to modify its original proposal for a nine-storey condomium building northwest of the intersection of Edith Cavell Boulevard and William Street in Port Stanley to two five-storey condos.

They claimed that such a change should require a brand new rezoning application, but the OMB seemingly has the power to grant such a modification as part of a five-day hearing it plans starting Monday, March 11.

Prespa earlier this year, just before the OMB became “Ontario Land Planning Tribunals,” filed an appeal under the old rules complaining Central Elgin councillors had failed to decide the company’s rezoning application within the 120 days required under provincial regulations.

Solicitor Steve Gibson, representing Central Elgin, said that had only been because it was aware that Prespa’s original proposal might be modified by the developer, and was waiting on that.

Well over 100 Port Stanley residents jammed into the Central Elgin council chambers for the pre-hearing, which was held to determine who would be allowed to make presentations at the full hearing in March.

Watch for the full story in the Aug. 29 Aylmer Express.