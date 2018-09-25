Boats hit Port Stanley lift bridge

The lift bridge in Port Stanley was closed for inspection on Tuesday, Sept. 25 after a perch fishing boat and a sailboat broke free from where they were moored.

A total of three vessels were involved after being dislodged from where they were tied along the side of the Port Stanley harbour south of the lift bridge on the Lake Erie side.

The first vessel became dislodged at about 1:30 a.m. (the first fishing tug), the second at about 2:30 p.m. (the second fishing tug) and the third (the sailboat) at about 7 a.m.

A surge of waves five to six feet tall caused the boats to come free of where they were tied, Central Elgin Fire Chief Chris McDonough said.

He believed the lift bridge would be closed to traffic for a minimum of one to two days.

