No defence witnesses in Express trial

A brief session Monday, Sept. 10, in the trial of John Hueston and Brett Hueston of The Aylmer Express for allegedly obstructing police resulted in only one piece of news, that defence lawyer Gord Cudmore planned to call no witnesses.

Instead, both he and Assistant Crown Attorney Cecile Jutras will make written final submissions to Judge Glen Donald of the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas, which are due by Monday, Sept. 17.

Additional oral arguments would be made in the next court session on Wednesday, Sept. 19, starting at 9:30 a.m.