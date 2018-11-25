A Christmas celebration by Derrick Drover

Local musician Derrick Drover celebrated the release of his new album Christmas with a concert at St. Paul’s United Church in Aylmer on Friday evening, Nov. 23. Mr. Drover and his band and choir performed all 12 songs of the album in sequence in front of a packed house. Most of the songs are Mr. Drover’s takes on classic carols with the two exceptions being the first song which is the King James text of Matthew 1:18-25 set to music and an original song he wrote for the end of the album, His Name Shall Be Called. The album is available through his website, though he encourages local fans to contact him directly. (AE/Craig Bradford)