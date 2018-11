Central Elgin announced late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 1, that a recount ordered for the top two finishers in the race for deputy mayor in the Oct. 22 municipal election had resulted in no change.

The recount confirmed that winner Tom Marks had received 1,546 votes and Steve Carr 1,541.

Central Elgin councillors had on Monday night, Oct. 29, ordered a recount at the request of Mr. Carr.