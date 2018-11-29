EESS curlers sweep past Woodstock CI

East Elgin Secondary School girls curlers Anna Harms, left, and Hannah Hoos swept a rock into the house during a match against a team from Woodstock Collegiate Institute on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 28 at the Aylmer Curling Club. The EESS girls won 7-1 as did the local boys team 9-3. The EESS girls improved their season record to 1-1 while the boys are undefeated at 3-0. Both EESS teams host St. Thomas Central Elgin Collegiate Institute at the Aylmer club on Wednesday, Dec. 12 with warm-ups starting at 2:30 p.m. (AE/Craig Bradford)