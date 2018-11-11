Hundreds attend Aylmer Remembrance Day

Retired Ontario Police College Protocol Officer John Hutton, right, was accompanied by a Royal Canadian Air Cadet with the 741 Elgin Squadron before laying a wreath on behalf of the OPC Association during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Aylmer on Sunday morning, Nov.11. As almost always, hundreds of local residents along with several local dignitaries attended the event that included a parade that started at Royal Canadian Legion Colonel Talbot Branch #81 on John Street North and ended at the Cenotaph and War Memorial located next to Town Hall. This year’s ceremony also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the First Great War. (AE/Craig Bradford)