East ElginSecondary School’s Junior boys football and girls basketball teams will vie for Thames Valley Regional titles this week.

The Junior girls will host the Thames Valley Southeast “AA” final against College Avenue Secondary School on Tuesday, Nov. 6, starting at 3 p.m.

The boys football team will meet Clarke Road Secondary School in a Central Junior final at City Wide Sports Park in London on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 11:30 a.m.