Looking a lot like Christmas

The annual Christmas Lighting of the Parks kicked off the holiday season in downtown Aylmer on Friday evening, Nov. 23 at Palmer Park and the adjacent Old Town Hall parkette (seen here). The event is sponsored by MainStreet Aylmer and the Aylmer Area Community Foundation (AACF) and included caroling accompanied by the Aylmer Area Community Band, free face painting, the People Who Make A Difference Awards, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus. The two parks will continue to be lit throughout the Christmas season. (AE/Craig Bradford)