Man dead after apartment fire

An unidentified 79-year-old man died two days after he suffered “significant burns to his body” during a fire at a first-floor apartment at the building located at 49 Chestnut Street West in Aylmer on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 15.

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat issued a media release about the death and fire on Monday morning, Nov. 19.

The release stated volunteer firefighters, paramedics and police officers responded to the apartment fire at 49 Chestnut Street West at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.

“The fire was contained inside one of the apartments and no other residents were impacted by the fire,” Chief Horvat’s release continued. “EMS [emergency medical services paramedics] provided medical assistance to a 79-year-old male resident who received significant burns to his body.”

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in London for further treatment.

“He succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 17,” Chief Horvat stated in the release.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was contacted and it is investigating the cause of the fire.