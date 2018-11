Johannah Walker of East Elgin Secondary School kept a stray ball from going out of bounds during the bronze-medal game of the WOSSAA Junior girls “AA” basketball tournament in Stratford on Tuesday, Nov. 13. EESS handily defeated Wingham’s F.E. Madill Secondary School 43-15 for the win. Earlier, East Elgin lost a nail-biter in the opening round to London’s Mother Teresa Secondary School, 41-37. (AE/Rob Perry)