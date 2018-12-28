Christmas Cup takes over Complex

Aylmer Flames Peewee Red goalie Chris Westley, left, stopped a streaking Burford Coyotes player while Aylmer defenceman Andrew McCabe tried to clear any rebound during the annual Aylmer Minor Hockey Association Local League Christmas Cup tournament held at East Elgin Community Complex on Thursday, Dec. 27. The Red team won that game 7-1 and tied the Delhi Rockets 3-3 to qualify for the championship final which they lost to the Aylmer Flames Black team 4-1. (AE/Craig Bradford)