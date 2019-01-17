Dancers take the stage at EESS

East Elgin Secondary School Grade 11/12 dancer Allison Brooks was twirled in the air by Alyssa Braun while Hannah Beggs swiveled at right during a recital in front of a packed auditorium for area elementary school pupils on Thursday morning, Jan. 17. EESS’s dance classes performed public shows of the same several pieces at EESS on the prior and same nights with part of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish of Southwestern Ontario to make a sick little girl’s dream trip come true. Entitled Be the Change, it was the seventh annual dance show for EESS. (AE/Craig Bradford)