Rehearsing for EESS dance recital

Edie Wiebe, left, Rylee Siwek, Emily Perrin and Emily Suffel danced in jazz style to “Dear Future Husband,” choreographed by Ms. Siwek and Bridget Taylor, as they rehearsed Monday, Jan. 14, for “Be The Change,” East Elgin Secondary School’s annual dance recital, open to the public on Wednesday night, Jan. 16, and Thursday night, Jan. 17, starting at 7 p.m. Doors open a half hour before that, and tickets at the door cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Two dollars from each ticket will go to Make-A-Wish of Southwestern Ontario. (AE photo/Rob Perry)