Police seek Brandon Buchner, who is missing

June 25, 2019 | 0

St. Thomas Police are asking the public’s help finding a missing person, Brandon Buchner,  32, formerly of Aylmer.

He was last heard from in a 3 a.m. text on Monday, June 24. Police believe he texted his family from his London workplace during a night shift.

He didn’t return home, and didn’t report back to work the next  night.

He drives a 2006 red Toyota Corolla with a personalized licence plate, “THEPIPES.”

Anyone seeing Mr. Buchner is asked to contact police immediately.

 

