Ticks with Lyme Disease bacteria found near Springwater, Port Stanley

South Western Public Health announced on Thursday, June 20, that two black-legged ticks testing positive for the bacteria that could cause the debilitating Lyme Disease in humans had shown up recently in Central Elgin.

One came from Port Stanley and the other from a home near Springwater Conservation Area.

The health unit stated that any ticks found on a human being could be submitted to it for identification. If the pest was of the black-legged tick variety, it would then be sent for additional testing.

Earlier this year, the health unit announced that an area for 20 kilometres around Port Burwell was now considered at risk of ticks carrying Lyme Disease.