Federal all-candidates forums on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in Aylmer, Oct. 2 in St. Thomas

The Aylmer Express will host two all-candidates meeting to give the public the opportunity to directly question candidates in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding for the Oct. 21 federal election.

The first will be at Aylmer Old Town Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 25, starting at 7 p.m.

The second will be held at Memorial Arena’s auditorium in St. Thomas Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.

Refreshments will be served, courtesy of The Aylmer Express