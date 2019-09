Gertrude, a year-and-a-half old English springer spaniel, searched for a scent among a series of identical cardboard boxes under the eye of owner Barry Israel of London at Aylmer Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Elgin Dog Sports chapter of the international United Kennel Club held a weekend competition for dogs trained for “nose work” as a sport. About 40 dogs were entered, from across Southwestern Ontario and even one from Michigan. (AE/Rob Perry)