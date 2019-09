Matt Bond of host Aylmer Spitfires Junior C hockey team flipped the puck by a Norwich Merchants defender during a pre-season exhibition game at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday night, Aug. 31. Aylmer won the game 7-4, and will play its regular season home-opener against Mount Brydges on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:15 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)