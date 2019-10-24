Shooting for the hoop–and a bye

Thea Fenn of host East Elgin Secondary School took a shot at the Woodstock College Avenue hoop during a Senior girls basketball game on Tuesday, Oct. 22. EESS won the game handily, setting up an important match against Tillsonburg Glendale Thursday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. at East Elgin. The two sit tied for second place in Thames Valley Southeast, with records of seven wins and one loss. Whoever wins the game will earn undisputed second place and a bye through the first round of Southeast playoffs. (AE/Rob Perry)