Two motorists critically injured in head-on crash

Two male drivers are in hospital in London with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash on Imperial Road north of Mapleton Line Tuesday, Oct. 29, at about 7:34 a.m. Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith said a pickup truck and a sports-utility vehicle were involved. The pickup was on fire when firefighters arrived at the scene, and they put out the flames while extricating one of the drivers from his vehicle. (AE/contributed by Malahide Fire Service)