Vecchio wins second term as MP
A federal election was held on Monday, Oct. 21 in Canada.
With nearly half of all votes, Conservative candidate Karen Vecchio will sit for a second term as the Elgin-Middlesex-London Member of Parliament.
Nationally, the Liberals will stay in power, winning enough seats to form a minority government.
As of Tuesday morning, preliminary results for the riding as reported by Elections Canada were:
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent of Votes
|Liberal
|Pam Armstrong
|14,166
|23.1 %
|NDP-
|Bob Hargreaves
|10,909
|17.8 %
|People’s Party
|Donald Helkaa
|945
|1.5 %
|Green Party
|Ericha Hendel
|3,522
|5.7 %
|Christian Heritage Party
|Peter Redecop
|618
|1.0 %
|Libertarian
|Richard Styve
|248
|0.4 %
|Conservative
|Karen Vecchio
|30,880
|50.4 %
Read the Oct. 23 edition of The Aylmer Express for further election coverage.