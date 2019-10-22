RECENT NEWS

Vecchio wins second term as MP

October 22, 2019 | 0

A federal election was held on Monday, Oct. 21 in Canada.

With nearly half of all votes, Conservative candidate Karen Vecchio will sit for a second term as the Elgin-Middlesex-London Member of Parliament.

Nationally, the Liberals will stay in power, winning enough seats to form a minority government.

As of Tuesday morning, preliminary results for the riding as reported by Elections Canada were:

Party Candidate Votes Percent of Votes
Liberal Pam Armstrong 14,166 23.1 %
NDP- Bob Hargreaves 10,909 17.8 %
People’s Party Donald Helkaa 945 1.5 %
Green Party Ericha Hendel 3,522 5.7 %
Christian Heritage Party Peter Redecop 618 1.0 %
Libertarian Richard Styve 248 0.4 %
Conservative Karen Vecchio         30,880          50.4 %

Candidates for the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding in answered questions from the pubic at one of two all-candidates meetings hosted y The Aylmer Express.

 

Read the Oct. 23 edition of The Aylmer Express​ for further election coverage.

Posted in News, News Headlines