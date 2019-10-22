Vecchio wins second term as MP

A federal election was held on Monday, Oct. 21 in Canada.

With nearly half of all votes, Conservative candidate Karen Vecchio will sit for a second term as the Elgin-Middlesex-London Member of Parliament.

Nationally, the Liberals will stay in power, winning enough seats to form a minority government.

As of Tuesday morning, preliminary results for the riding as reported by Elections Canada were:

Party Candidate Votes Percent of Votes Liberal Pam Armstrong 14,166 23.1 % NDP- Bob Hargreaves 10,909 17.8 % People’s Party Donald Helkaa 945 1.5 % Green Party Ericha Hendel 3,522 5.7 % Christian Heritage Party Peter Redecop 618 1.0 % Libertarian Richard Styve 248 0.4 % Conservative Karen Vecchio 30,880 50.4 %

Read the Oct. 23 edition of The Aylmer Express​ for further election coverage.