Catfish Creek Conservation Authority has extended a gale warning for the Lake Erie shoreline within its jurisdiction.

The authority originally issued an alert for Thursday night, Oct. 31, and early Friday morning, Nov. 1.

The new alert, issued Friday morning, extended that warning until noon Sunday, Nov. 3.

Strong winds would continue through the weekend, CCCA, creating the possibility of a “wave uprush” that could flood lowlying portions of Port Bruce.