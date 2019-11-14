First “Festive RIDE” of the holiday season

Aylmer Police Acting Inspector Nick Novacich, left, Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Gene Laarman and Constable Adam Crewdson and St. Thomas Police traffic specialist Const. Chad Nevill prepared to start the first “Festive RIDE” (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint of this year’s holiday season on Highway 3 at the St. Thomas Municipal Airport on Thursday, Nov. 14. All three police services will be increasing the number of such checkpoints to search for drunk drivers in the period from now through New Year’s Day. (AE/Rob Perry)