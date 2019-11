Middle, Chief Zvonko Horvat, left, and Acting Inspector Nick Novacich saluted after laying a memorial wreath from Aylmer Police Service at the town Cenotaph on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. Attendance was good at the annual ceremony, despite damp, snowy weather. More coverage of the Remembrance Day services in this area will be in the Nov. 13 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)