OPP offer security tips for businesses closing due to pandemic

With non-essential businesses being ordered shut for at least two weeks by the provincial government, the Ontario Provincial Police are suggesting these tips to make a property less attractive to thieves:

Remove all valuables from storefront displays

Remove all cash from tills and leave open with the cash tray out and visibly empty

Ensure alarm systems are working and all contact lists are up to date

Post on doors/windows that the premises are monitored by an alarm company and that no money is kept on the premises. Include the 1-888-310-1122 number to call the OPP should anyone notice a break-in or damage

Clean all windows and floors prior to leaving and note when you’ve done so (have a log) as this will help investigators should there be a break-in

Consider a surveillance system which can be monitored remotely by phone/online

Consider putting a laminate on all windows/glass to discourage and help prevent easy entry

Keep some lighting on inside to help with video surveillance and consider lighting on timers if possible

Ensure all doors and windows are locked and secure

Ensure all exterior lighting is functioning and on – consider motion sensor lights as another option

Remove anything on the exterior which could be used to gain entry to your premises (bricks, ladders, poles, construction materials)

Regularly check the building and keep track of when you check (have a log) but go at different times

Like your home, if it looks cared for and looks like someone is home or around regularly, thieves will move on to other locations