Send us your pictures, stories

Given current events, with most if not all public events being cancelled, The Aylmer Express is turning to our readers to help tell the story about how East Elgin is coping with COVID-19 precautions and restrictions.

If you’re playing board games with your children, telecommuting from home, devising ways to help out neighbours and especially seniors, or just finding a novel way of dealing with the situation, we want to hear from you.

Have you just returned from an international trip? Let us know about your experience getting back, navigating airports, and dealing with self quarantine once at home. Or maybe you’re still abroad and not able to get back. We’re here to hear all your stories, whether the experiences have been positive or otherwise.

Please send pictures, stories or any other materials to info@aylmerexpress.ca.