Aylmer Police record video of Church of God drive-in service

About 70 vehicles were parked at Aylmer Church of God on John Street North for a drive-in service on Sunday morning, April 26.

Two Aylmer Police officers took video recordings of the gathering, but didn’t issue any tickets immediately for illegally gathering under Ontario’s emergency orders regarding COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt said afterward, “I am personally very, very relieved that it went well. I was overwhelmed when I did see how many people stopped by to listen in.

“This really is not a gathering because people are staying in their vehicles.”

But Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat stated, “Our goal will be to gather all the evidence that we need for a successful prosecution.

“Every other congregation in our community follows the law.”

(AE/Veronica Reiner)