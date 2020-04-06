COVID-19: Ongoing cases for Aylmer, Central Elgin

The municipalities of ongoing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region were released, with two from Central Elgin and one from Aylmer. This information was made public Monday afternoon, April 6, when Southwestern Public Health updated its case reporting strategy. They are eliminating the list of individual cases and replacing it with summary statistics.

The summary statistics were include the home municipalities of ongoing cases. In the former individual listings, locations were broadly covered by Elgin, St. Thomas or Oxford. The updated format fails to include information related to patient status, the former individual case listings had been classified as Deceased, Hospital, Self-Isolation, Resolved or Pending.

Previously, all confirmed cases in the region were listed with approximate age, method of contracting the virus and patient status.

Of the seven ongoing cases in Elgin-St. Thomas, three are from Dutton/Dunwich, two from Central Elgin, one from Aylmer and one from St. Thomas.

(with information from Southwestern Public Health’s Confirmed Cases Page).