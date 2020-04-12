Conservation authorities issue flood alerts

Catfish Creek, Kettle Creek and Long Point Regional conservation authorities have all issued alerts about potential lakeshore flooding for Monday afternoon, April 13.

That’s in response to a gale storm warning for the Lake Erie Western Basin.

The alerts cautioned that strong winds from the south and west on Monday could result in waves three to four metres high.

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority stated that could mean potential “wave uprush” flooding in Waneeta Beach and Port Bruce Provincial Park areas of Port Bruce.

Residents are being urged to stay away from the shoreline, and to take special precautions to ensure the safety of children and pets.