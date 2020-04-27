COVID-19 update for Monday, April 27

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Elgin and St. Thomas.

Six are in St. Thomas, three in Dutton Dunwich and one each in Aylmer, Malahide and Bayham.

Southwold and West Elgin have no active cases at this time.

So far, Southwestern Public Health has confirmed through testing a total of 57 cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began.

To date, 24 residents have recovered from the disease, and four have died.

Oxford has 17 ongoing cases currently.